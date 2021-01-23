https://www.oann.com/who-decides-pcr-nasal-swab-tests-are-not-sufficient-covid-19-tests-after-they-diagnose-24m-americans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=who-decides-pcr-nasal-swab-tests-are-not-sufficient-covid-19-tests-after-they-diagnose-24m-americans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The CDC has reported over 24.5 million positive COVID-19 cases in the United States since March. This number has been calculated using PCR nose swab tests, which up until Inauguration Day, were considered the gold standard by both the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.

However, a new statement released by the World Health Organization suggests a simple positive test result from a nose swab is not enough to confirm a positive case.

That announcement stated, “Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information.”

While the reliability of nose swab PCR tests have been known for a long time to be problematic, many are now questioning why the WHO suddenly pivoted away from using one positive PCR test result as a confirmation of infection. In past pandemics, data surrounding PCR tests was so shaky, the WHO didn’t consider even the test a valid indication of infection.

As former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson explained, PCR tests use samples from the nose and then multiply the contents of those samples until a florescent added to the sample begins to appear, indicating the presence of COVID-19.

“A 40 cycle PCR test means that you are multiplying the original, any original viral material in that sample by 1 trillion times,” Berenson stated. “Okay so a single viral particle that you pick up becomes 1 trillion particles, it is very easy to find virus in people when you are running a PCR cycle at that level.”

This 40 cycle protocol, which multiplies samples by 1 trillion times, is currently used by the vast majority of testing outlets and hospitals. However, Doctor Shawn Ferullo from MIT said if your test is truly positive at the 40th cycle, your viral load is “so low that you are not infections and cannot spread the virus to other people.”

With this announcement from the WHO, COVID-19 tests under the Biden administration will be under far more intense scrutiny, meaning test results will take much longer and new cases will go down rapidly. That is, only if the CDC immediately follows the new standard set forth by the World Health Organization.

MORE NEWS: Former New York Times Writer Bari Weiss Slams Outlet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

