COVID shutdowns have exposed one of America’s most basic class divides–that between those who can work from home, and those who can’t. For many, the shutdowns have been a disaster; for others, a convenience.

I’m going to repost a chart on a survey that was part of Steve’s most recent The Geek In Pictures. Who thought 2020 was a terrific year? Urbanites with graduate degrees and high incomes:

This comment is, I think, spot on:

Affluent professionals think obeying covid rules is what makes someone a “good person.” In reality the ability to stay home is mostly a marker of class status. A lot of people are addicted to covid panic because lockdowns let them equate their income level with personal virtue. — alex g (@galexybrane) January 22, 2021

Let’s hope they get over the virtue-signaling trip before it is too late for the rest of us.

