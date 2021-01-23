https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/23/wrong-again-paul-krugmans-june-slams-on-disastrous-gov-desantis-and-praise-for-dem-govs-have-aged-like-milk/

Back in June, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman was slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans while praising Democrat governors for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic:

Several months later, those tweets have aged horribly, not unlike most other takes from Krugman:

Hardly surprising, coming from the economist who predicted the markets would never recover after Trump’s election.

And the word “literally” is literally almost not an exaggeration.

