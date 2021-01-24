https://genzconservative.com/conservative-companies-to-support/

Why You Should Support Conservative Companies

Over the past few weeks, I have written a number of articles about what companies conservatives should boycott. Leftist companies, woke companies, companies that donated to BLM, and most importantly of all, the Big Tech oligopolies that are stifling freedom of speech in America with an iron fist reminiscent of information control established by the Stasi, Gestapo, and NKVD.

But, as I wrote in my article on America needing leadership, simply complaining is not enough. We must find viable alternatives and then support those companies. the chance to support conservative companies is a key opportunity afforded us by the culture war.

So, what are those conservative companies? Well, without further delay, here they are.

1. Goya Foods

Goya Foods. (PRNewsFoto/Goya Foods)

Goya Foods is a Latino Food company that sells a wide variety of home cooking staples. Why is it included in this list of conservative companies? Well, back in July of 2020, Goya CEO Robert Unanue described Americans as “truly blessed” to have Mr. Trump’s leadership. Then, when leftists tried to boycott his company because he publicly supported Trump, he declared that he wouldn’t back down. He stood by his guns and publicly defended Trump.

For that reason, conservatives should buy as many groceries as possible from Goya Foods. Don’t buy from Walmart, that leftist company that depresses wages and destroys American small businesses by selling cheap Chinese goods. Instead, support a company led by a CEO that loves America.

2. The Daily Wire

The Daily Wire is one of my favorite media companies. I listen to Michael Knowles and Ben Shapiro every day and the articles on that site are always fantastic. But there are plenty of conservative media companies, what sets The Daily Wire apart and earns it its place on this list of conservative companies for us to support?

It has recently branched into entertainment. Now, it is producing movies like its recent release “Run Hide Fight.” So, the next time you’re watching a movie or looking for something to listen to, head over to The Daily Wire rather than some horrible leftist company like Netflix.

3. My Pillow

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is one of President Trump’s biggest supporters. He won’t stop talking about the obvious voter fraud, publicly supports Trump, and advertises his wears on a huge number of conservative podcasts, helping them stay afloat. And his products, from pillows to sheets, are exceptionally good.

So, as part of an effort to support conservative companies rather than leftist ones, buy home goods from My Pillow when possible rather than some anti-American, leftist organization like Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

4. Palmetto Cheese

If you like cheese, you’ve hopefully already tried Palmetto Cheese. If not, you need to. It’s absolutely delicious.

Even better, it’s not headed by some snowflake CEO. Instead, it’s founder is someone who loves America. Back in September, the Palmetto Cheese founder said that BLM is a terrorist organization. In response, Costco pulled their products from its shelves.

We need to fight that tyranny. Don’t shop at Costco or any other grocery store that doesn’t sell Palmetto Cheese anymore. Instead, look around and find one that carries it and buy a few packages and then keep supporting that grocery store. America needs CEOs that stand up to BLM. Palmetto Cheese’s founder is doing so. Let’s financially support him by buying his excellent product.

5. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has fought hard to earn its place on this list of conservative companies. You might remember it as the company that took the abortion lobby to court and won, fighting for the right to not pay for abortions. It’s owned by unabashed Christians and certainly deserves our support.

So, next time you need to buy a toy for your kids or some arts and crafts supplies for fun or a school project, don’t buy them from Walmart or Target. Buy them from Hobby Lobby. If you do so, you’ll help support a conservative company.

6. Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands, led by Sheldon Adelson until he died on January 12, 2021, is a company that has done more than almost any other company in America to support conservative principles. Over the past years, it has donated huge sums to conservative causes, helping the Republican Party get its message out and win elections.

So, if you’re going to Vegas, stay at a hotel owned by Las Vegas Sands. Spend your money at a place that will funnel at least some of it to a conservative cause.

7. Cracker Barrel

One predictor of if a community would vote for Trump or Clinton was whether it had more Cracker Barrels or Whole Foods in it. That’s because Cracker Barrel is a company that caters to conservatives. It serves good food rather than health food, sells pro-military and pro-God apparel in its stores, and is unabashedly pro-conservative.

So, if you’re going out to eat, try to eat at Cracker Barrel. It’s delicious, pro-American, and one of the conservative companies that we need to support.

8. Sturm, Ruger & Company

It’s unsurprising that a gun company is on this list of conservative companies for us to support. The product it produces is one that leftists hate. But the fact that it helps keep Americans armed isn’t the only reason I think you should support Ruger.

In addition to that, its CEO has criticized Hillary Clinton and the company has given millions to the NRA, helping keep the 2nd Amendment protected and alive. If you’re buying a gun, Sturm, Ruger & Company is a great company from which to buy one.

Plus, their products are excellent. The Ruger 10/22 is one of the best .22 caliber firearms ever produced.

9. Cintas Corporation

Cintas is a company that designs, manufactures and implements corporate identity uniform programs and provides entrance mats, restroom cleaning and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning, promotional products, first aid, safety, and fire protection products and services. It also donates to conservative causes and has been attacked by the investment firm BlackRock for doing so.

It’s a bit more specialized than some of the other companies on this list, making it harder for the average conservative to support. But, if you’re a business owner that needs any of the services it provides, then it’s one you should hire. What better way to spend your company’s money than on excellent services provided by a conservative company?

10. Parler

One of the more obvious conservative companies, Parler is a pro-free speech social media platform that has been treated horribly by the Big Tech oligarchs. If you support free speech, cancel your Twitter and Facebook accounts and use Parler instead. It’s down right now because of AWS’s perfidy but will be back online soon. Support it to support free speech and conservatism!

11. Gab

Gab is another pro-free speech social media platform. Even better, the leftists can’t take it off the internet because it internally manages its own servers. As with Parler, if you’re a conservative then you need to support Gab. Unlike most other social media companies, it stands up for the American value of freedom of speech.

12. Regnery Publishing

Senator Hawley is one of the few Senators that stood up to voter fraud. In return for doing so, his publisher, Simon and Schuster, dropped his new book. Luckily, Regnery Publishing chose to take a stand against blacklisting by publishing Hawley’s book. So, if you’re a conservative that wants to fight back against corporate blacklisting of “wrongthink,” then try to buy books published by Regnery Publishing rather than the other publishing houses.

13. Altria

Altria is a company that produces a wide variety of nicotine products, from the classic Marlborough Red cigarettes to the JUUL’s that leftists hate. In addition to fighting for the freedom to consume what you want, a freedom that used to be widely supported in America, Altria supports conservative causes. It is a major donor to Republican politicians and think tanks and is a member of ALEC, a conservative legislative group.

14. Daniel Defense

Daniel Defense is a rifle-manufacturer founded by a Marine Corps veteran that produces some of the finest AR-15s available for civilian purchase. Its DDM4V7 is one of the best AR-15s that money can buy.

In addition to producing an excellent product, it is a conservative company. It is (unsurprisingly) pro-2nd Amendment and fights to protect our right to keep and bear arms. If you’re in the market for an AR-15, then you should seriously consider buying one from Daniel Defense. It’s one of the conservative companies we need to support.

15. Home Depot

Yet another one of the conservative companies you should do business with is Home Depot. It didn’t support the BLM riots, donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to conservative candidates in 2020, hung blue lives matter flags in some of its stores, and reliably supports Republican politicians. If you need home-improvement goods, shop at Home Depot.

16. Bass Pro Shops

Some sporting goods stores, namely Dick’s, have decided to stop carrying AR-15s. Not Bass Pro! It still sells ARs, taking a stand against the gun control crazies. Even better, it is owned by Johnny Morris, who is a lifelong Republican and devout Christian, and donates tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates.

Don’t shop at some leftist store like Dick’s. Buy your sporting goods from Bass Pro.

17. Sheetz

Sheetz is a chain of gas stations and convenience stores owned by the Sheetz family, which is almost entirely a Republican family. Additionally, the company itself has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republicans over the years, including tens of thousands of dollars in 2020. If you need to fill up your car or get a case of beer, shop at Sheetz. If you do so, you’ll be supporting conservatism.

By: Gen Z Conservative

