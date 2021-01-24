https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/absolute-fire-rand-paul-absolutely-destroys-leftist-crank-george-stephanopolous-big-lie-no-fraud-election-video/

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED liberal crank George Stephanopoulos on ABC on Sunday morning.

Liberal cranks are working overtime to defend the BIG LIE — that there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election. This is completely untrue on numerous levels and in an unprecedented number of incidents.

George Stephanopoulos demanded that Senator Paul say there was no fraud in the 2020 election. He wouldn’t

George Stephanopoulos insisted that President Trump and his supporters who believed there was fraud are liars. They’re not.

Rand Paul delivered a much needed beatdown to the ABC hack.

This was incredible!

