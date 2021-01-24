https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/seth-rogen-fascist-angry-liberal-censorship/2021/01/24/id/1006981

Actor Seth Rogen and Sen. Ted Cruz have feuded on Twitter over the last three days, with Rogen calling the Texas lawmaker a fascist and declaring that Cruz’ lies led to deaths at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

After Cruz objected to the return to the Paris Climate Agreement, Rogen responded with a curse and an epithet, tweeting to his 8.9 million followers earlier this week:

“F*** off you fascist.”

Cruz, with his 1.9 million followers, then became the target of Rogen’s troll campaign. When MGM tweeted a question about the first film one saw in theaters, Cruz responded Fantasia.

That sparked another tweet from Rogen’s Hollywood:

“Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Undaunted, Cruz came back with a more lighter-hearted response, noting “Walt Disney was a Republican”:

“They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U!’ is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

Rogen doubled down on the vitriol, tweeting back:

“All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s***.”

Cruz then proceeded to point out irony in Rogen’s attack:

“All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left.”

Rogen responded: “Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands.”

