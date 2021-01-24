http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xGyUGimbhr0/

The negative reviews are pouring in for Hollywood star Tim Matheson, who recently tweeted a joke making fun of Melania Trump’s English. Even the actor’s subsequent apology has rung hollow, with a number of people pointing out that the actor posted another demeaning tweet directed at the Slovenian-born former first lady after issuing his apology.

Tim Matheson — whose acting credits include National Lampoon’s Animal House and TV’s The West Wing, in which he played the vice president — mocked Melania Trump’s accent in a tweet on Friday. “So wonderful to have a First Lady with class and heart. And who can speak English!” the actor wrote.

Later in the day, he apologized after being called out as a racist and xenophobe. “This morning I made a hasty and stupid joke about the former First Lady. It wasn’t funny and it was in poor taste. It was regretful and humorless and I apologize.”

That hasn’t stopped people from throwing his apology back in his face, including fellow actor Scott Baio,

Some noted that Matheson’s mea culpa appears insincere because he tweeted another demeaning comment about Melania Trump soon after posting his apology. “The ex-First Lady doesn’t have any of my respect for anything. Sorry,” he wrote.

Others recounted the immigrant experiences of family members who learned to speak English but still retained their accents.

Tim Matheson isn’t the only left-wing Hollywood celebrity to make fun of Melania Trump’s English. Bette Midler mocked  the then-first lady’s accent following her appearance at the Republican National Convention last year.

Midler later apologized for her comments but still hasn’t deleted the insults from her Twitter feed.

