https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/calling-trump-xenophobe-travel-ban-biden-impose-travel-ban-non-citizens-south-africa-uk-parts-europe/

It’s only racist when Trump does it.

Joe Biden previously called Trump a xenophobe for imposing travel moratoriums on non-citizens from China, Europe and other countries deemed Covid hot spots.

Shortly after Trump imposed a travel ban on China last year, Biden came out and labeled him a xenophobe.

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCKING: The Democrats’ First Bill of 2021 Is to Lock In Fraudulent Election Maneuvers and Steal Elections in Perpetuity

Biden also attacked Trump for his “Africa ban” in February.

Trump further diminished the U.S. in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new “African Ban,” is designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed. https://t.co/oePD5eSAWY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2020

Here we are one year later and Joe Biden is banning travelers from Africa, Europe, Brazil and UK.

Joe Biden is expected to reinstate the travel ban on the UK, parts of Europe and South Africa.

NBC reported:

President Joe Biden plans to sign restrictions Monday on travel to the United States to mitigate Covid-19 transmission, two White House officials confirmed Sunday. The ban would prevent most non-U.S. citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified. The virus has killed more than 418,000 people and infected upward of 25 million across the U.S., according to an NBC News tracker. Biden is also expected to reinstate broader restrictions that were in effect much of the past year but were rescinded by President Donald Trump days before his term ended. The limits would affect non-U.S. citizens traveling from the United Kingdom, Ireland and much of Europe in what is known as the Schengen countries, which share a common visa process. Travelers from Brazil would also be affected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

