The hunt to cancel anything and anyone tied to the Trump administration is modern-day McCarthyism, particularly when it applies to efforts to disbar lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according constitutional legal expert Alan Dershowitz.

“It’s McCarthyism: I grew up during McCarthyism when the lawyers were being disbarred for representing clients that people didn’t like,” Dershowitz told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “Rudy is a lawyer, and that’s what he supposed to do. And if his client says, ‘challenge the election,’ he challenges the election.

“If you don’t agree with his analysis, answer it in the court of public opinion, but don’t disbar him.”

There is a political double standard at play here, Dershowitz added to host John Catsimatidis.

“Are we going to disbar Adam Schiff?” he asked. “Adam Schiff got on the floor of the Senate and the House and lied through his teeth about a range of things, including Russian collusion, and including me.”

It is an assault not just on free speech and the legal profession, but the Constitution itself, Dershowitz continued.

“When we start going after lawyers who are representing clients, we’re really undercutting the Constitution,” Dershowitz said. “I hope the bar association thinks differently about it.

“If it doesn’t, I will help Rudy. I will help defend him. I will be a witness for him. I’ve known Rudy for 45 years. We disagree about almost everything. And yet, I would defend him to the depths of my being for being a lawyer.”

Dershowitz, author of “Cancel Culture: The Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process,” fears the censorship is a slippery slope that endangers Americans’ civil liberties.

“I think we’re going through a terrible, terrible time with freedom of speech,” he concluded. “And I think the social media are not doing the right thing by censoring.”

