Officials in California are investigating the death of a local resident who died just hours after receiving a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office made the announcement on Facebook Saturday evening, but details were sparse:

“Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December.

“The individual was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before their death on January 21, 2021. The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health. There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

There was no indication which vaccine the person had received. The sheriff’s office told CBS Sacramento that an autopsy would take place Monday.

The local health department issued a statement reading:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. We take these instances seriously which is why we are working with our government partners to investigate the cause. We are working collaboratively and will continue to use data and science to determine how to proceed.”

The latest case comes on the heels of reports across the U.S. and world raising questions about the safety of the COVID vaccines.

Earlier this month, hundreds of people were sent to the emergency room after getting vaccines for the coronavirus.

Last week, Norway expressed increasing concern about the safety of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine on elderly people with serious underlying health conditions after raising an estimate of the number who died after receiving inoculations to 29, according to Bloomberg News.

Also last week, California health officials recommended pausing the use of a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after a San Diego vaccination site observed a few suspected allergic reactions to the shot.

