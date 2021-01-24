https://www.oann.com/antifa-blm-vandalize-ice-building-burn-original-starbucks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=antifa-blm-vandalize-ice-building-burn-original-starbucks

OLYMPIA, WA – DECEMBER 12: Anti-fascist protesters watch supporters of President Donald Trump during political clashes on December 12, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Across the U.S., left-wing groups ‘Antifa’ and ‘BLM’ are continuing to disrupt public order following the inauguration of Joe Biden.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he expects Democrat lawmakers to condemn the latest looting and rioting in Oregon and Washington State.

The senator referred to reports by law enforcement in those states. He said hundreds of far-left activists attacked federal buildings and burnt the original ‘Starbucks.’

Democrats have been quiet on those attacks while condemning Republicans for protests in Washington D.C. on January 6. At least 20 people were arrested during those riots.

