OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Across the U.S., left-wing groups ‘Antifa’ and ‘BLM’ are continuing to disrupt public order following the inauguration of Joe Biden.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he expects Democrat lawmakers to condemn the latest looting and rioting in Oregon and Washington State.

As the sun sets 3 days after rioting/burning/looting began in Portland & Seattle I’m still waiting for Pres Biden &other leading Democrats to condemn these outrageous acts. Are they willing to condemn anarchist/Antifa violence?? I’ve condemned violence from both sides — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 22, 2021

The senator referred to reports by law enforcement in those states. He said hundreds of far-left activists attacked federal buildings and burnt the original ‘Starbucks.’

Press Release: Vandalism Suspect Fights with Officers

Link: https://t.co/B3MGZqBgk3 pic.twitter.com/WduPHRyhuG — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 24, 2021

There were two #antifa riots in Portland on Inauguration Day. The evening riot outside the @ICEgov resulted in 7 arrests. Around 150 antifa came in riot gear & brandished batons & rocks. Police seized guns, batons & knives from rioters. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/XWU0f5rAKG pic.twitter.com/OXDFN0azh5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 23, 2021

Democrats have been quiet on those attacks while condemning Republicans for protests in Washington D.C. on January 6. At least 20 people were arrested during those riots.

Scenes of chaos erupted again in Portland as #antifa rioted at the ICE building, forcing federal officers to fire off flash bangs and tear gas. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/M3bv0FLKX3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2021

