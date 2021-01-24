http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2aDphXxIOuk/

Arizona Republicans on Saturday censured three of the state’s prominent party leaders who are at odds with former President Donald Trump.

Republicans voted to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, NPR reported.

“The sweeping — yet essentially symbolic — rebuke took place during a meeting to figure out how to move forward after the state flipped blue in November, narrowly giving its 11 electoral votes to now-President [Joe] Biden,” the article read.

McCain and Flake earned their censures for their opposition to Trump and for supporting globalist interests, state GOP members said.

“In condemning Ducey, the party cited the governor’s decision to enact emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic that the committee said are unconstitutional and ‘restrict personal liberties,’” the NPR report continued.

At the meeting Saturday, Kelli Ward won a second term as chairwoman of the state’s party after receiving an endorsement from Trump.

“Ms. Ward narrowly won reelection on a second ballot, by a margin of 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent, over businessman Sergio Arellano,” the Washington Times reported.

Both candidates later took the stage together and Arellano issued a call for unity:

Following the censure vote, McCain said in a tweet, “It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well…and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I’ll wear this as a badge of honor”:

It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well…and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I’ll wear this as a badge of honor. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 24, 2021

Flake also appeared to comment on the move, writing, “If condoning President Trump’s behavior is required to stay in the AZGOP’s good graces, I’m just fine being on the outs”:

If condoning President Trump’s behavior is required to stay in the AZGOP’s good graces, I’m just fine being on the outs. https://t.co/2rzCTu1AcZ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 24, 2021

During a recent interview, Ward described herself as a “Trump Republican” who would “always put America first, who believes in faith, family, and freedom.”

“Yes, I will be radical about those things because those are the things that keep this country great,” she concluded.

