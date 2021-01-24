http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DqM6F_kzOws/

At least 20 people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatality occurred at 8:55 p.m. Friday, when a 26-year-old male was shot in the head “in the 6500 block of South Kenneth Avenue.”

The weekend’s second fatality was discovered about an hour later, when the body of a woman was found in an alley “in the 100 block of East 118th Place.” The woman had been shot in the head.

Roughly 24 hours later, a man with a gunshot wound to head was found in a burning car “in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth fatality of the weekend occurred at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, when a 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and killed “in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street.” The deceased male was shot in the back, in the legs, and in “the lower backside.”

Minutes later, at 1 a.m. Sunday, another fatality occurred, according to ABC 7 / Sun-Times. A 39-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded while inside a home “during a gathering” in the 1100-block of West 104th Street.

Breitbart News reported at least 23 people were shot last weekend in Chicago and 30 the weekend before that.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 156 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through January 21, 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

