Why would any American-loving politician increase the costs of insulin and epipens on American citizens?

100% Fed Up reports:

After decades of politicians saying they would reduce medical costs, none of them ever did. None of them, that is, until President Donald Trump who signed into law orders near the end of his first term to lower prescription drug costs and costs of procedures. The Trump policy lowered the costs of Insulin and EpiPens and insulin by requiring community health centers to pass on all their insulin and epinephrine discount savings to patients.

The only reason for doing this is to assist Big Pharma with its profits:

Biden is in the pocket of globalist big business, including Big Pharma as well as China. Big Pharma gets almost 100% of their prescriptions from China, which Trump sees as a huge threat to our nation. He is right, since China could (and did during Covid) shut us off from vital medical supplies on a whim. America would be unable to support itself during a real pandemic disaster if China decided to behave this way, again, because we no longer have multiple sources for so many medical products. President Trump was the first president to actually understand Big Pharma and produce some kind of actions that lowered costs, simplified, and made transparent payment structures for Americans.

No politician that loves America would increase the costs on insulin to Americans.

