https://nypost.com/2021/01/24/biden-to-reimpose-covid-travel-ban-targeting-uk-europe-and-brazil/

President Biden will reinstate a re-entry ban on nearly all non-US travelers trying to come into the country from the United Kingdom, Ireland, 26 other European countries and Brazil — and impose a new ban on travel from South Africa, a report said Sunday.

Former President Trump had signed an order Jan. 18 that was to lift the coronavirus-related ban Tuesday — but Biden will take action Monday to keep the prohibition stays in place, federal public-health sources told Reuters.

Biden also will put into place a ban on most non-US residents entering the country after having recently been in South Africa — amid the breakout of a new, more infectious mutant strain of COVID-19 in that nation, the officials said.

The South Africa ban will go into effect Saturday.

US officials are concerned that the current coronavirus vaccines might not be able to ward off this new strain, sources told the outlet.

The bans will apply to travelers who have been in the targeted countries in the prior 14 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

