President Joe Biden attended church Sunday for the first time since entering the White House, The Hill reported.

Biden, along with several family members, went to the prayer service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C., where he has gone to worship over the years.

Biden is only the second Catholic ever to be elected president, the first being John F. Kennedy.

Following the church service, the Bidens stopped off at the popular Georgetown deli Call Your Mother to pick up bagels and cream cheese.

The president did not leave the motorcade, as a secret service agent went in to get the order.

The deli called Biden’s visit a “GREAT Sunday Surprise” on Twitter.

The establishment also appeared to take a swipe at former President Donald Trump for rarely frequenting local business, as it said it is “thrilled to have an administration again who will love all that D.C. has to offer.”

On the day of his inauguration before the swearing-in ceremony, Biden attended church at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., where a group of bipartisan congressmen joined him, The Hill reported.

