President Joe Biden froze a December rule signed by President Donald Trump aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for insulin and epinephrine.

On Thursday, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the new rule would be put on hold, along with several other Trump-era orders pending a 60-day review. Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain directed federal agencies on Wednesday to pause orders that had been signed and published by the previous administration but not yet effective.

“This freeze is part of the Biden administration’s large-scale effort announced this week that will scrutinize the Trump administration’s health policies,” reported Bloomberg Law. “If the previous administration’s policies raise ‘fact, law, or policy’ concerns, the Biden HHS will delay them and consult with the Office of Management and Budget about other actions.”

In December, Trump ordered community health centers deliver savings and discounts to low-income patients to purchase insulin and epinephrine in a bid to make high drug costs more affordable. The rule’s implementation will now be delayed until March 22 pending its approval by the new administration.

Biden’s first days in office have been defined by a series of sweeping executive orders showcasing the Biden-Harris White House’s aggressive pursuit of a partisan leftist agenda. Among the 17 executive orders signed in his first 48 hours, Biden has so far effectively erased women’s sports, blocked Trump’s border wall, suspended federal laws f0r illegal immigrants, and pulled back rules barring taxpayer-funded abortion.

