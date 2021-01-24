https://nationalfile.com/missouri-gun-shop-refuses-to-sell-weapons-ammo-to-biden-supporters-and-theyre-very-upset/

Immediately following Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trigger Firearms & Reloading, in Jefferson City, Missouri, published a statement indicating the company will no longer sell munitions or firearms to his supporters.

“We don’t have guns or ammo for Biden supporters,” the gun store wrote on its Facebook page. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

At least one commenter claimed to be a wealthy Democrat living in Missouri who supports the Second Amendment and felt disenfranchised.

“I had a few grand to spend on a small backup to my Springfield XD and some other gear and ammo,” wrote a masked Joe Shockley. “Good to know you don’t want my money because I don’t want a fake billionaire reality tv star as my president.”

Another Biden supporter joked about the fate of Parler, which was pulled from the Internet after Amazon, Google, Apple and a myriad of other vendors refused to do business with the conservative social media platform.

“Good to know. I only want to give my money to Americans, not domestic terrorists,” wrote Westjr E Larry, who claims to live in South Texas. “Don’t you have to be freaking out on Parler right about now?”

Some commenters appreciated the humor in refusing to sell guns to Biden supporters, who – being largely Democrats – have pushed for curtailments on the Second Amendment for decades.

“Bad news,” wrote one conservative commenter. “You’ve lost the business of people that live in California and Michigan. How will you ever survive?”

“Funny all these crying Liberals on here, but to set the record strait. I have never heard of a Gun Business going bankrupt, from a Liberal boycott, however when Conservatives Boycott something they are done,” wrote another.

Austin Petersen, a libertarian-leaning Republican who previously ran for U.S. Senate in Missouri, celebrated the decision on Twitter.

“My local gun shop announced last night that they do not have any guns or ammunition available for Biden supporters,” Petersen wrote. “The comment section of howling leftists is like delicious hot apple pie with ice cream.”

My local gun shop announced last night that they do not have any guns or ammunition available for Biden supporters. The comment section of howling leftists is delicious like hot apple pie with ice cream. Let’s keep it going. https://t.co/GWccpCuNWh — Austin Petersen 🇺🇲 (@AP4Liberty) January 24, 2021

Here you go. pic.twitter.com/ODxQIQhK0Z — 97 honda accord (@97hondaaccord) January 24, 2021

It remains unclear why Biden supporters are upset that a company is refusing to do business with them, especially after virtually all big tech companies and multiple banks have refused to do business with President Donald J. Trump, as well as many of his supporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

