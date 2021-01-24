https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-overturn-policy-banning-us-funding-abortions-foreign-nations/

Joe Biden is expected to overturn Donald Trump’s policy on banning US funding from going to foreign abortionists this week.

In remarks from Anthony Fauci released by the White House this week, the controversial figure told the World Health Organization’s executive board that Biden will soon revoke the Mexico City Policy “as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”

The policy was first enacted by the Reagan administration and has been overturned by Democratic presidents, and reinstated by Republican presidents, ever since. When Trump took office, he reinstated the ban on funding foreign abortionists in his first few days.

Biden’s Democrat peers are also pushing for a reversal of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for most abortions.

According to the new White House press secretary, Biden claims to be “a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly.”

