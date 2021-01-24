https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-will-formally-reinstate-coronavirus-travel-restrictions-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden will on Monday reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, as well as 26 additional European nations, and South Africa – which has been added to the list due to concerns about a variant of the virus that has rapidly spread beyond its borders.

Former President Donald Trump recently reversed the travel restrictions that have been in place since early 2020 and were set to lapse Tuesday. Biden’s order will undermine that action.

The South African virus variant has not yet been detected in the United States, though, the variant originating in the United Kingdom has been found in several regions across the country.

Moderna recently said that its vaccine appears to protect against virus mutations, though the company will develop a booster shot to protect against the South African strain of the illness specifically, signaling heightened concern over the strain emerging from the African country.

Last week, one of Biden’s executive orders mandated federal agencies to insist that international air travelers quarantine for two weeks upon arrival on U.S. soil. U.S. bound passengers above the age of two must also receive a negative coronavirus test within three days of traveling.

