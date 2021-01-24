https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/like-nuclear-deal-iran-bidens-goal-joining-paris-climate-accord-cripple-american-power/

(Guest post by Ezequiel Doiny)

The Goal of Joining the Paris Climate Accord is to Cripple American Power.

On July 14 , 2015 Daniel Greenfield wrote in Frontpage Magazine that Obama signed the nuclear deal with Iran to cripple American power in the Middle East “…Obama did not go into this to stop Iran from going nuclear. He did it to turn Iran into the axis of the Middle East…supporting Iran is his way of blocking the power of his successors in the White House to pursue a more pro-American foreign policy.

Obama made this deal to cripple American power in the Middle East.

Iran was allowed to keep its nuclear facilities, its reactors, including the hidden underground fortified Fordow facility which Obama had repeatedly stated was, “inconsistent with a peaceful program.”

The deal gave Iran a “peaceful” nuclear program with an equally peaceful ballistic missile program. It put into place a complicated inspection regime that could be blocked by Iran and its backers. It turned Iran into the new North Korea and the new Saddam Hussein, lavishing money on it while running future administrations through a cat and mouse game of proving violations by the terrorist regime.

And Obama made sure the Iran deal was written to make the proof as hard to obtain as possible.

The Iran deal allowed Iran to fund terrorism in Israel, America and around the world.

Obama claimed to “have stopped the spread of nuclear weapons” by allowing Iran to keep enhancing its nuclear program and rewarding it with ballistic missiles for its “peaceful” intentions. He claimed to have negotiated “from a position of strength and principle” when in fact he surrendered to the Iranians on position after position. Tehran negotiated from strength and principle. Obama sold out America…

Obama and Kerry did not make the deal as representatives of the United States, but as representatives of a toxic ideology that viewed America as the cause of all that was wrong in the world. This is not an agreement that strengthens America and kept us safe, but an agreement that weakened the US and endangered the country negotiated by men who believed that a strong Iran is better than a strong America.

On July 23,2020 Jan Jekielek reported in the Epoch Times an interview with John Salomon and Seamus Bruner in which he explained how Obama’s Uranium One deal with Russia undermined America “Mr. Solomon: Doug Campbell, to everyone who knew him in his Florida life, was a globetrotting businessman. What they didn’t know was that he was a CIA-FBI asset for more than 30 years—an operative. When he would go on his business trips selling agricultural products in the 80s and 90s, he was helping the CIA figure out what countries in the world were paying bribes and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and things like that. He would inform the CIA, who were the most corrupt regimes, whether it was in Africa, Latin America, or Europe, and he built a lot of cases for the CIA, for the intelligence community.

Somewhere in the 2006-2007 timeframe, he’s handed off for a period of time from the CIA to the FBI. Again, everybody who knew him at church just thought he was just an everyday businessman, globetrotting, selling wheat and other things, but he really was what we know as a confidential human source, an informer, an operative, whatever you want [to call it], different words for different people. He was working under the control of the FBI.

In 2006-2007, they gave him a mission: we want you to get inside Vladimir Putin’s nuclear empire. He said, “I sell agricultural products.” [They responded], “You have to get in the nuclear empire.” Through his really garrulous, friendly, loving way, he won the graces of a guy that was in the trucking side of uranium business in America who had close ties with the Russians, and he worked his way into the good graces of the top American figures for a company known as Rosatom. Rosatom is the Russian state-controlled nuclear empire of Vladimir Putin.

He gets in and very early on, he finds out if you’re going to be a consultant for the Russians, you have to pay kickbacks. “They’re asking me to kickback money,” so he goes back to the FBI and says, “They want kickbacks.” [The FBI tells him,] “Go ahead. You’re authorized to make them.” There’s an amazing anecdote in the book where the first time he’s about to deliver $50,000 in cash in a briefcase to the Russian head of Rosatom in the United States, he can’t sleep the night before. They have a pen camera in there, and they’re going to record this transaction for the FBI, and he thinks he’s going to get caught and killed. He can’t sleep and his hands are sweaty. I remember him telling the story. Well, he delivers the money; they take it gladly; and now he’s on the inside, and for three or four years, he’s informing the FBI.

At the same time, the Obama administration was doing these deals and is going to give billions of dollars of American utility contracts to Russia. The American government arranged it. They allow them to buy uranium under the ground—a transaction that’s known as Uranium One.

Believe it or not, that was not the most valuable thing that Vladimir Putin got out. He wanted those billions of dollars of nuclear fuel contracts because then American utilities would be reliant on Russian fuel for years to come and he knew, the documents show, if he got that deal in place, Americans would not mine their own uranium. All of America’s uranium mines have shut down. We couldn’t produce uranium tomorrow if Vladimir Putin shut us off.

And so Doug Campbell gets into all of this. He’s reporting this in real-time to the FBI, and the FBI is telling him, “Your information has made it to President Obama’s desk. It has made it to the desk of Robert Mueller.” He’s sitting there and all of a sudden, after delivering oodles of evidence, he comes out and finds out that they just approved the Uranium One deal. The Obama administration just gave them 20 percent of America’s [uranium] after he just told them that this is their strategy of global domination. They’re paying kickbacks. He asked the agent, “Why did they let this happen?” The agent said, “You have to ask your politics about politics.” And he [Campbell] became very demoralized.

Uranium One and the nuclear deal with Iran were signed to cripple American power and that is the same reason why Biden is now signing the Paris Climate Accord. On January 21, 2021 the Epoch Times reported “Rejoining the Paris climate agreement as it stands now will have devastating economic consequences for the United States, with little actual environmental benefit, according to experts.”

President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 signed an executive order to rejoin the global pact, one of his first major moves as president…

the agreement was flawed economically and environmentally from the get-go, according to Nicolas Loris, deputy director of the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation.

“It will be very costly for Americans families and business because 80 percent of our energy needs are met though carbon-emitting conventional fuels,” Loris told The Epoch Times. “Regulating them and subsidizing alternatives is going to harm American families and taxpayers.

“Because there is really no teeth to the Paris climate accord, developing countries are getting a free pass in terms of their emissions,” he said. “It’s likely that the Paris climate accord is not going to reach its intended goal.”

…A 2016 Heritage Foundation report authored by Loris and other experts explores the consequences the United States would face if part of the Paris Agreement. The report, titled “Consequences of Paris Protocol: Devastating Economic Costs, Essentially Zero Environmental Benefits,” analyzed the costs of the economic fallout as well as the impact it would have on reducing carbon emissions globally.

Businesses are going to pass on these costs to the consumer, according to Loris.

We estimate that over a 15-year period, you’re talking about an aggregate loss of $20,000 per family of four,” he said. “If the cost of energy is increased, Americans not only have to pay more for electricity and at the pump, but they will also have to pay more for groceries, going out to eat, or buying clothes, as it all takes energy to make.”

…Anthony Watts, senior research fellow of environment and climate at The Heartland Institute, said according to their analysis, the agreement would cost the United States “about 2.7 million jobs by 2025 due to scaling back parts of industries. Now that would have been about 440,000 manufacturing jobs that we would have lost.”

The United States formally left the Paris accord in November 2020, though President Donald Trump had talked about leaving as early as 2017. Trump criticized the deal for negatively impacting the U.S. economy, while noting that some other countries wouldn’t be held to the same standards.

“Under the agreement China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years—13,” Trump said. “They can do whatever they want for 13 years. Not us. … There are many other examples.”

The Paris climate accord will cripple the American economy and that is exactly what the globalists want, they want to weaken the American economy because a weaker America has less international influence.

The globalists want to end the centrality of the United States financial system in the global economy, they want a less mighty American economy, with a weaker economy America will be less capable of influencing others through sanctions.

Like the signing of the nuclear deal with Iran, the goal of signing the Paris Climate Accord is to cripple American power.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of “Obama’s assault on Jerusalem’s Western Wall”

