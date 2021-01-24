https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-hhs-nominee-says-us-in-a-nosedive-on-covid-19_3668960.html

Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the head of Health and Human Services (HHS), said Sunday that the United States is seeing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the CCP virus. “The plane in a nosedive. And we’ve got to pull it up,” Becerra told CNN. “And you’re not going to do that overnight. But we’re going to pull it up. We have to pull it up. Failure is not an option.” Becerra’s remarks came in response to a statement from Biden earlier in the week suggesting that the United States could do little-to-nothing to stop the spread of the virus in the coming months. Becerra said that there needs to be leadership at the federal level. “First you have to rescue people, you have to rescue the economy,” adding, “Biden made it clear: it won’t happen overnight.” “We can’t just tell the states, here’s some PPE, …

