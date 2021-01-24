https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-accurate-list-2020-election-fraud-cases-shows-81-cases-total-31-still-active-not-one-single-court-allowed-evidence-argued/

The 2020 election will go down as arguably the greatest fraud in world history. The tremendously popular incumbent candidate, President Trump, was easily winning the race on election night in a landslide and then suddenly multiple states took a break, quit counting, and by the end of the week the election was flipped to Joe Biden.

Then, as the President and his team attempted to address the fraud and alleged abnormalities, the courts refused in any case evidence to be brought before a court of law.

We’ve heard over and over from Big Media that President Trump and his team lost numerous court cases linked to the 2020 election. But this is not accurate.

Here’s what we identified from our research of an accurate and updated list of court cases:

There are 81 court cases to date based on the 2020 election

In 45 cases President Trump was the plaintiff

In 34 cases President Trump is not the plaintiff

In 2 cases President Trump is the defendant

In 72 cases illegal voting is alleged

In ZERO of the 72 cases where illegal voting is alleged has evidence been allowed to be presented

of the 72 cases where illegal voting is alleged has evidence been allowed to be presented 30 cases remain active

Here is a link to the list of cases.



2020 Election Court Cases by Jim Hoft on Scribd

In the 2020 election:

Thousands of instances of fraud were alleged

Multiple states changed laws to provide for absentee ballots and the remedy is alleged to be not legal

The FBI to date has done nothing to review the alleged fraud

The DOJ denied any alleged material instances of fraud

The Democrats are accused of the alleged election fraud

The state legislatures certified their results with millions of ballots in question

The US Congress accepted these certified results which ignored the thousands of instances of election fraud

VP Mike Pence accepted the results despite state legislatures asking him to examine the results

And now we know the courts didn’t allow a single instance of evidence of fraud to be presented to date.

Americans are livid with the actions that took place in the 2020 election and believe the election was stolen. There are numerous reasons for this.

