https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-sarah-huckabee-sanders-expected-announce-run-governor-arkansas-monday/

Former White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce on Monday her run for Governor of Arkansas.

Sanders will follow in her father’s footsteps. Mike Huckabee was governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

TRENDING: President Trump Is Drafting ‘Enemies List’ of Dirtbag Republicans to Primary — Is Moving Forward with Plans to Create “Patriot Party” for the People

Sanders dropped her contributor post at FOX News to announce her run for governor.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...