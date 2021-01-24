https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-sarah-huckabee-sanders-expected-announce-run-governor-arkansas-monday/

Former White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce on Monday her run for Governor of Arkansas.

Sanders will follow in her father’s footsteps. Mike Huckabee was governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

NEWS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Trump, will announce tomorrow that she’s running for governor of Arkansas. She’s seen as leader in the polls and the president’s preferred candidate in a GOP state. Expect video announcement of her bid. Yeah but I — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 25, 2021

Sanders dropped her contributor post at FOX News to announce her run for governor.

UPDATE: Fox News drops Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of her Arkansas governor bid https://t.co/QNcPl24pe9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 25, 2021

