The impeachability of former presidents is an issue to which even constitutional scholars have found no simple answer. Byron York recalls an analysis about the subject conducted by the Washington Post in 2019. The premise for it was a suggestion made by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) that former President Obama should be impeached.

Funny thing: In December 2019, during first Trump impeachment, Matt Gaetz suggested impeaching former President Obama. Said it was possible. So Washington Post did fact check: Can you impeach a former president? 1/2 https://t.co/pNd79BjDIg — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 24, 2021

An in-depth analysis by the Post revealed no clear conclusion about whether or not it could be done constitutionally.

Post consulted six constitutional scholars, got bunch of different opinions. Could not answer question. Finally chose not to rate Gaetz claim as either true or false. That’s the kind of solid foundation underlying Senate Democrats’ intention to try former President Trump. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/B7fCa2vOj2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 24, 2021

You can question the legitimacy of (or perhaps the lack of bias in) the Post’s work, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) deemed the Democrats’ attempt to yet again impeach Trump unconstitutional. And he is not the only one who has expressed constitutionality concerns over another Senate impeachment trial.

