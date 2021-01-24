https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2021/01/24/byron-york-recalls-what-the-wapos-analysis-revealed-about-impeaching-barack-obama-as-a-former-president/

The impeachability of former presidents is an issue to which even constitutional scholars have found no simple answer. Byron York recalls an analysis about the subject conducted by the Washington Post in 2019. The premise for it was a suggestion made by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) that former President Obama should be impeached.

An in-depth analysis by the Post revealed no clear conclusion about whether or not it could be done constitutionally.

You can question the legitimacy of (or perhaps the lack of bias in) the Post’s work, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) deemed the Democrats’ attempt to yet again impeach Trump unconstitutional. And he is not the only one who has expressed constitutionality concerns over another Senate impeachment trial.

