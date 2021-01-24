https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/ca-gov-newsom-hides-key-covid-data-used-justify-endless-lockdowns-complex-confuse-public/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is hiding key Covid data used to justify his endless lockdowns.

Newsom said the data is just too complex and would confuse and potentially mislead the public.

Gavin Newsom first locked down California in March of 2020 and he refuses to let go of his newfound power.

Small businesses have been destroyed and churches that have remained opened have been targeted by Newsom’s goons.

In December Newsom introduced regional stay-at-home orders which is triggered when ICU capacity falls below 15%.

However, Newsom is actually hiding key Covid information which is driving his policy decisions despite previously promising transparency.

Newsom this week opened up a Sacramento-area region even though its ICU capacity is below 9% — Other regions with the same ICU capacity however are still closed.

“What happened to the 15%? What was that all about?” asked Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases control expert at University of California, San Francisco. “I was surprised. I assume they know something I don’t know.”

KTVU reported:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has from the start said his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency. But with the state starting to emerge from its worst surge, his administration won’t disclose key information that will help determine when his latest stay-at-home order is lifted. State health officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public. “The state is wielding extraordinary power these days — power to close businesses, to directly impact people’s livelihoods and even lives — and so it owes it to Californians to disclose how and why it makes those decisions,” said Snyder, whose California public interest organization fights for greater government openness. “Secrecy,” he said, “is exactly the wrong approach here and will only breed further mistrust, confusion and contempt for the crucial role of government in bringing us out of this crisis.”

