UPDATED 12:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

A California resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in December died after receiving a vaccine. The individual reportedly perished in Placer County, California on Thursday, several hours after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

They reportedly contracted the virus in December, and despite a CDC recommendation to not get vaccinated within 90 days of a positive test, received the vaccine.

While it is unclear which COVID-19 vaccine the patient received, health officials said people should not be too quick to blame the vaccine for the death.

“We know that the severe allergic reactions that occur following immunization, the vast majority of those occur 15-30 minutes following immunization, so something that occurred several hours later is probably not the severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, that we worry about,” Dr. Dean Blumberg said, infectious disease expert at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

New @CDCMMWR describes a small number of reports of severe allergic reactions after people received the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine. Providers giving COVID-19 vaccines should screen recipients & have needed supplies and staff ready to manage these reactions. https://t.co/jm4TOHGwEP pic.twitter.com/gQbuxV3eJc — CDC (@CDCgov) January 22, 2021

Authorities said multiple agencies are investigating the death.

