https://www.oann.com/charlotte-motor-speedway-hosts-mass-vaccination-site/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=charlotte-motor-speedway-hosts-mass-vaccination-site

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 24: A sign outside Charlotte Motor Speedway is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:30 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Thousands of people have lined up at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The appointment-only clinic, which opened on Friday, said they anticipate giving 16 thousand vaccines by the end of the weekend.

The clinic is the first of two mass vaccination sites at sports venues in the area.

“We have all of our team of clinicians, experts, multi-disciplinary folks that have come together to really make sure that we’ve got a great experience for any person in the community that goes through the vaccination process,” Becky Fox, chief nursing informatics officer at Atrium Health said.

In part of a public-private partnership announced by Atrium Health, the clinic’s goal is to administer 1 million vaccines by July 4.

MORE NEWS: Seattle Police Chief Vows To Crack Down On Protest Violence

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...