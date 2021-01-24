https://www.oann.com/charlotte-motor-speedway-hosts-mass-vaccination-site/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=charlotte-motor-speedway-hosts-mass-vaccination-site

UPDATED 10:30 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Thousands of people have lined up at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The appointment-only clinic, which opened on Friday, said they anticipate giving 16 thousand vaccines by the end of the weekend.

We’re excited to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible to all eligible community members. Even if you’ve received the vaccine or are waiting your turn, our care teams have a message for you. Mask up and do your part. For more, visit https://t.co/EL6opaGVkY. pic.twitter.com/fyKlrznUkL — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) January 24, 2021

The clinic is the first of two mass vaccination sites at sports venues in the area.

“We have all of our team of clinicians, experts, multi-disciplinary folks that have come together to really make sure that we’ve got a great experience for any person in the community that goes through the vaccination process,” Becky Fox, chief nursing informatics officer at Atrium Health said.

NEWS: Atrium Health, @honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and @CLTMotorSpdwy announce a goal to support 1 million vaccinations by July 4. We will hold mass vaccination events for frontline workers, the public and the underserved. More: https://t.co/72sgThKZ3q #COVID19NC — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) January 14, 2021

In part of a public-private partnership announced by Atrium Health, the clinic’s goal is to administer 1 million vaccines by July 4.

