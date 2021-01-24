https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/chicago-teachers-union-members-vote-to-teach-from-home-rather-than-return-to-the-classroom-on-monday/

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to continue teaching from home as the city planned to begin in-person education on Monday:

Breaking: Chicago Teachers Union members vote to defy Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plans and continue working from home tomorrow because of health and safety concerns, a source says. About 86% of CTU members voted, and 71% of those members approved the collective action — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) January 24, 2021

And now it looks like this won’t happen:

Chicago Public Schools, which is the nation’s third-largest district, wanted roughly 10,000 kindergarten through eighth grade teachers and other staffers to return to school Monday. The teachers union opposes the plan. https://t.co/fqRO3c4wE8 — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) January 24, 2021

In comparison to past votes on labor actions, this one was actually pretty close:

To put this another way, 61% of the CTU’s full membership voted to approve this resolution. The union set a 60% threshold for this vote, so this just eked — an unusually close vote for CTU labor actions. Will give updates as I get them on what this means for classes tomorrow — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) January 24, 2021

The latest news is the start date for in-person learning is pushed back to Wednesday:

Breaking: CPS officials say they “have agreed to a request from CTU leadership to push back the return of K-8 teachers and staff to Wednesday, Jan. 27 … to ensure we have the time needed to resolve our discussions without risking disruption to student learning.” — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) January 24, 2021

The region is expecting a major snowstorm so maybe this slight delay would’ve happened either way:

The Chicago area could see up to nine inches of snow in a major storm set to barrel through the region over the next two days. ❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/ePL1PS9kHL — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 24, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

