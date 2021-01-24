https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/costco-announces-company-will-continue-carry-pillow-products-honor-contract/

Earlier this week Kohl’s and Bed Bath and Beyond announced they will stop selling “My Pillow” products after CEO Mike Lindell challenged the 2020 election results.

On Saturday dozens of patriotic Americans protested at the local Bed, Bath and Beyond after the company announced earlier this week they would discontinue carrying the “My Pillow” products.

This weekend Costco announced they will continue to honor their contract with My Pillow.

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

MSN reported:

Tucked alongside promotional events on Costco’s website for men’s suits, mattresses and Vitamix blenders is MyPillow, the embattled pillow company. Costco, in contrast to Bed, Bath and Beyond, Wayfair and other retailers that announced an eventual stoppage of MyPillow sales, shows no signs of ending its “special events” despite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s seeming support of President Donald Trump invoking martial law during the final days of his presidency. The beloved wholesale retailer features “special events” showcasing MyPillow’s Giza cotton sheets, pillows and mattress toppers scheduled nationwide through the end of February. A Costco representative told SFGATE: “We have contractual commitments to MyPillow that we intend to honor, as we seek to do with all of our suppliers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

