Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House, but there are some lingering tensions in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic – and it is not just Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There is also a burgeoning rift between Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sources told the New York Post.

“Theirs is a working relationship at best,” the source told the Post. “There was enormous tension between the two in the spring.”

Cuomo had called out Schumer for not standing for New York interests in COVID-19 stimulus last March.

“I say to Sen. Schumer, it would be nice if he passed a piece of legislation that actually helped the state of New York,” Cuomo told reporters, per the Post.

The leaders merely maintain a “co-existence” now, according to a veteran Albany and Washington, D.C., lobbyist to the Post.

“It’s not a warm, friendly relationship,” the lobbyist said. “You have two highly competitive, larger than life personalities. Cuomo comes from Queens. Schumer from Brooklyn.”

Cuomo is threatening to sue if President Joe Biden and Schumer do not provide $15 billion in federal aid, per the Post.

“I don’t have an understanding that they are buddies,” ex-Harlem congressman Charles Rangel told the Post. “But they are both responsible, quality officials and they love their state and city.

“If Cuomo and Schumer have a problem, I’m not looking to see anything about it in public or read about it in the N.Y. Post.”

