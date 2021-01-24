https://trendingpolitics.com/here-we-go-top-dem-senator-says-filibuster-could-be-eliminated/

For any who harbor doubts that Democrats are determined to impose one-party rule, one of the top Senate Dems just admitted that removing the one tool that preserves power for the minority is on the chopping block.

During an appearance on Sunday morning television, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said that unless Senate Republicans surrender to the radical Biden agenda, that ending the filibuster is on the table.

In remarks during an interview with host Chuck Todd on NBC”s flagship “Meet The Press,” Durbin confirmed warnings from many that if Republicans lost control of the Senate, that such extreme measures would quickly be taken to solidify their grip on power.

If the filibuster is eliminated, there will be nothing to stop even more aggressive moves by a fully radicalized party that no longer remotely resembles the one of JFK and FDR or even that of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Watch:

WATCH: “If this filibuster has now become so common in the Senate that we can’t act … shame on us,” says @SenatorDurbin on #MTP. Durbin: “Of course, we should consider a change in rule under those circumstances. But let’s see.” pic.twitter.com/oJywHoNj71 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 24, 2021

Via The Hill, “Durbin: Senate should consider changes to filibuster”:

A senior Democratic senator indicated Sunday that he believed his party should consider scrapping the Senate’s filibuster rule if Republicans prove unwilling to compromise on legislation pursued by the Biden administration.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Majority Whip, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that “of course” Democrats would consider changing the filibuster rule that requires most legislation to reach 60 votes to pass the chamber should the Senate be paralyzed by GOP efforts to oppose Biden’s agenda.

“The American people want us to take action, action on this pandemic, action on this economy, and on a host of other issues, and if this filibuster has become so common in the Senate that we can’t act, that we just sit there helpless, shame on us. Of course we should consider a change in the rule under those circumstances,” said Durbin.

While he couched his comments behind a facade of reasonability, make no mistake that such a drastic measure would be one more fatal blow against democracy in America.

Durbin who once compared U.S. troops at the terrorist detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Nazis is also spearheading a terrifying new bill that will potentially redefine all of President Trump’s supporters as domestic terrorists and extremists.

Lawmakers take an oath to defend the U.S. against all enemies—foreign and domestic. We need to treat domestic terrorism like the serious threat that it poses to our national security.https://t.co/B6c477ioVr — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) January 23, 2021

Durbin has been pushing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act for years and according to a 2017 press release on his website:

“Violent white supremacist groups and other right-wing extremists are the most significant domestic terror threat facing the United States today,” said Durbin. “But too often when violent tragedy strikes our people, the conversation only shifts to terrorism if the perpetrator is from another country. Our own federal law enforcement agencies recognize that terrorism is on the rise in our own backyard, and it’s time that Congress take steps to address it.”

The incident at the Capitol has given Durbin and the Democrats the opportunity to act on the Rahm Emanuel maxim of never letting a crisis “go to waste” and the bill will lay the groundwork for the sort of secret police historically seen in the most repressive totalitarian regimes.

By eliminating the filibuster, Democrats will be able to create their own Gestapo which is a chilling example of how far that the party has broken from traditional American norms and ideals.

Once the filibuster is no more, it will be short work to pack the Supreme Court with far-left activist judges and grant statehood to both Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico to give Durbin’s party four more Senators and stranglehold on political power.

