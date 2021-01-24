https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dr-fauci-gushes-rachel-maddow-wanting-come-show-months-video/

If you had any doubt about the political leanings of Dr. Fauci, this will cure you of that.

This week he appeared on the Rachel Maddow show and told her how excited he was to be there. He has apparently wanted to do her show for months.

He says he likes her and that she is “really good.”

This is the show that pushed the Russia collusion hoax for over three years.

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

From The Hill:

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Friday that he had wanted to appear on her show for “months” but was blocked by the Trump administration. “I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months,” Fauci said during an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday night. “And it’s just gotten blocked. Let’s call it what it is. It just got blocked because they didn’t like the way you handle things and they didn’t want me on,” he added. Fauci explained that he received opposition from the former administration when the opportunity to appear on Maddow’s show arose. He said that he doesn’t foresee those same roadblocks under the new Biden administration. “Why would you want to go on Rachel Maddow’s show? Well, because I like her and she’s really good,” he said, portraying an exchange during the previous administration. “I don’t think you’re going to see that now,” Fauci continued, referring to the new administration. “You’re not going to see deliberate holding back of good people when the press asks for them.”

Here’s the video:

Fauci gushing over Maddow: “I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months, & it’s just gotten blocked. Let’s call it what it is. It just got blocked b/c they didn’t like the way you handle things.” pic.twitter.com/6Nj8zCstBi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 23, 2021

It seems pretty safe to say Fauci is a man of the left if he is a Rachel Maddow fan.

Perhaps the reason the Trump administration didn’t want him to do her show is because she lied about the Russia thing for years.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

