Former President Donald Trump is the “indispensable leader” of the America First movement, his senior advisor of strategy for the 2020 campaign, Steve Cortes, has declared.

In an interview Thursday on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Steve Cortes said Trump’s influence among Hispanics in particular is strong and growing.

“He’s the indispensable leader of this movement… the leader of this America First movement,” Cortes said, adding that he believes Trump is now “most decisive on winning the House back in 2022.”

“One of the main reasons I’m excited about the America First movement’s future [is that] economic nationalism and sovereignty is a winning proposition,” he said.

“I hope [Republicans] show some backbone when Democrats try to push through” legislation to protect immigrants brought illegally into the country as children and to abandon Trump’s “very effective remain in Mexico” policy, he said.

Cortes lauded Trump for being responsible for “seismic shifts” in border counties to Republicans.

“In Hispanic-majority counties (along the border) … we saw seismic shifts in these border counties,” he said, adding that Trump increased his Hispanic support in “100 majority-Hispanic counties,” calling it “one of the crucial reasons that Texas not in play” in the 2020 election and for Trump’s winning “very comfortably” in Florida.

