https://www.oann.com/expert-identifies-multiple-agent-provocateurs-in-jan-6-attack/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-identifies-multiple-agent-provocateurs-in-jan-6-attack

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

One America’s Jack Posobiec is continuing to investigate the events that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He recently sat down with Michael Yon, a war correspondent with years of experience studying tactics of Antifa and other groups. Jack asked Yon to compare what he has seen in other countries to the scenes at the Capitol earlier this month. Here’s what he had to say, take a look.

MORE NEWS: Ariz. Lawmaker Seeks SCOTUS Review Of Lawsuit Challenging Mail-In Ballots

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...