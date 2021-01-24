https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/expert-michael-yon-looked-cells-capitol-protests-immediately-identified-antifa-others/

Expert Michael Yon confirms again that Antifa very much led the attack at the Capitol on January 6th.

We reported Yon’s work before at both the Capitol and in Hong Kong:

Yon again reported that Antifa clearly led the attack and his report was discussed on the Morgan Streetman Show:

Yon also was on AON where he shared the same with Jack Posobiec.

The entire Capitol attack was led by Antifa and others to make the President and his followers look bad.



