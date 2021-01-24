https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/expert-michael-yon-looked-cells-capitol-protests-immediately-identified-antifa-others/
Expert Michael Yon confirms again that Antifa very much led the attack at the Capitol on January 6th.
We reported Yon’s work before at both the Capitol and in Hong Kong:
Advertisement – story continues below
“Antifa Clearly Led the Attack. That Was Utterly Obvious.” – Award Winning Journalist Michael Yon On the Capitol Protest
Yon again reported that Antifa clearly led the attack and his report was discussed on the Morgan Streetman Show:
TRENDING: Instagram Is Forcing Users to Follow Biden White House Account So That It’s Not So Pathetic Even When Users Repeatedly Un-Follow the Page
Yon also was on AON where he shared the same with Jack Posobiec.
Advertisement – story continues below
The entire Capitol attack was led by Antifa and others to make the President and his followers look bad.