Perhaps it had something to do with Maddow lying about Russian collusion for 37 months

Fauci gushing over Rachel Maddow: “I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months, and it’s just gotten blocked. Let’s call it what it is. It just got blocked because they didn’t like the way you handle things.”





