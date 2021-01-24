https://justthenews.com/government/fauci-highest-paid-employee-entire-federal-government-makes-more-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Germs pay.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made $417,608 in 2019, according to Open the Books, a government watchdog group.

The annual salary for Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, makes the highest paid doctor in the federal government and the highest paid out of all 4 million federal employees,” Forbes reported.

In fact, Fauci’s salary is more than the president of the United States’ annual $400,000 pay.

Fauci, now President Biden’s chief medical adviser, will make $2.5 million if he keeps his government job through 2024, which marks the end of the administration’s first term. The projected income does not factor in raises.

Forbes also reports Fauci made $3.6 million from 2010 to 2019. Since 2014, His pay increased from $335,000 to the current $417,608.

Two other employees at the Department Of Health And Human Services also make more than the president. John H. York makes $410,349 and Gary H. Gibbons makes $406,095. Each, like Fauci, are identified as “medical officer.”

Fauci, an immunologist who served on Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, made more than Task Force colleague Dr. Deborah Birx, who earned $305,972 in 2019, the watchdog group reported.

The 80-year-old doctor also made a lot more than former Vice President Mike Pence, who earned $235,100 in 2019.

In comparison House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will earn $223,500 this year. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will make $270,700, Forbes reported.

While pay for federal employee salaries are generally capped at level IV of the Executive Schedule, which Forbes put at $172,500 in 2019, “there are exceptions, as Fauci’s salary demonstrates.

The exception are to make federal salaries for doctors and scientists more competitive with those in the private-sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

