https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/01/24/watch-as-federal-agents-under-orders-of-joe-biden-attack-and-disappear-american-citizen-we-do-this-right-mainstream-media/

Biden owns America now, right? That’s how this works?

Joe Biden’s AMERICA.

Da da DAAAAAAA.

We’re supposed to call him a huge authoritarian and claim that he’s Putin’s puppet for sending in federal agents and stuff, right? Just trying to make sure we’re covering this the appropriate way.

RedSteeze seems to have it down:

THIS IS NOT AMERICA.

THIS IS RUSSIA.

CHILLING!

We thought they were just an idea?

THOSE CAGES AT THE BORDER OOOOOOOOOMG.

Ahem, chilling.

REEEEEEEEEEE!

***

