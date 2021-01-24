https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-border-patrol-head-biden-administration-made-america-less-safe-within-hours_3668931.html

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan accused the Biden administration of making the United States less safe within hours of being sworn in last week.

“With the stroke of a pen, President Biden made this country less safe,” Morgan told Breitbart News on Jan. 23. “It’s pure politics over public safety.”

“Look, I know what our team said to the transition team,” the former commissioner said, adding that he believes the administration did not speak to experts with the Border Patrol about what policies should remain. “I know the facts and data and analysis that was provided. I know what they told them and gave them that that showed that the wall works.”

Morgan cited the removal of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, as a program that should have been kept.

“So this was this is something we’ve been saying was the most dangerous thing that he’s been saying all along, that he was going to get rid of on day one, and that’s what he did,” the former commissioner added. “That policy alone attributed to the absolute reduction of [migrant] families coming up from Central America.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

“It’s just frustrating what I’m seeing right now,” Morgan added. “To me, it’s all politics. It’s all about politics. And our country’s less safe because of it and it’s just disgusting.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday that the agency will “cease adding individuals into the program” under the MPP.

“The legalization provisions in that bill apply only to people already living in the United States,” the agency said. The MPP program was launched in January 2019 to help stem the flow of meritless asylum claims that were clogging up the system by the hundreds of thousands. The MPP program makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their asylum case is adjudicated. Prior to its implementation, thousands of illegal immigrants were released into the United States and told to await their cases, most of whom failed to appear in court.

The administration also said that for 100 days, it will halt deportations for some illegal immigrants.

The DHS will “pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety.”

“The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century,” the statement reads. “Throughout this interim period DHS will continue to enforce our immigration laws.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

