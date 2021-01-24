https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/google-assist-vaccine-rollout-displaying-vaccination-locations-maps?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country will soon be visible on Google Maps in a new rollout that will show users who, where and when they can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With internet searches for “vaccines near me” being five times higher than at the beginning of the year, according to a Google announcement Monday, the company says it wants to implement a feature in maps that will provide “locally relevant answers.”

The new update will be released in the coming weeks first in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The search will also show which groups of Americans are now eligible to get a vaccination and show whether an appointment is required. Google will work with local governments and pharmacies to receive this information.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced Monday that the company will donate $100 million in ad grants to the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control Foundation and other nonprofits to assist in running “critical public service health announcements” regarding the virus. “We recognize that getting vaccines to people is a complex problem to solve, and we’re committed to doing our part,” Pichai said.

President Biden has pledged to have 100 million doses of the vaccine delivered by his 100 day in office.

