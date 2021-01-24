https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/governor-gavin-newsom-lifts-stay-home-orders-across-entire-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Health officials in California lifted the regional stay at home order for all parts of the state on Monday morning, including areas of Southern California and the Bay Area where ICU capacities remain sub-15%.

Health officials say that the four-week projection for those areas, however, is expected to climb above 15%. High infection rate areas in California will return to the purple tier of Governor Gavin Newsom’s color-coded system. The purple tier lifts strict stay at home orders, but still mandates all non-essential businesses be closed, and restaurants may serve outdoors only.

Counties retain the authority to set their own restrictions, and several may opt to keep some of Newsom’s orders, if officials feel they are necessary.

It was also announced that Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health secretary, will recommence providing weekly tier updates.

