https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600e50505db3705aa0a6b4dd
Riotous rogue Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol on January 6 were properly and widely condemned by conservatives. They were somewhat reminiscent of……
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mi-county-republican-party-unanimously-censures-condemns-rino-rep-fred-upton-trump-impeachment-vote/…
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)….
Former White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to announce on Monday her run for Governor of Arkansas. Sanders will follow in her father’s footsteps. Mike Huckabee was governor of …
Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris sounded off on the Democrats’ handling of the GOP’s 2020 presidential election challenge and the f…