Three suspects are in custody after they committed three robberies in a 15-minute binge through Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Friday afternoon.

The crew made a critical error as they sped from the third robbery as their driver carelessly turned in front of a Chicago police detective driving nearby in an unmarked car. The cop determined that their car was stolen and followed it into Streeterville, where it crashed into newspaper boxes on the corner of McClurg and Ontario shortly before 5 p.m.

