A consensus is emerging about the most effective way to stop the censorship of conservatives by left-wing social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. The solution, as Paul’s correspondent was among the first to argue, is to work through the states. There are plenty of states controlled by conservatives–or at least people who believe in free speech–to make this happen. In my opinion, if a critical mass of states, say 10 or 15, enact such legislation, authorizing substantial statutory damages for each violation along with attorneys’ fees, the social media platforms will have no choice but to stop suppressing conservative voices.

Bills have been introduced in several states, including Mississippi, North Dakota and (I think) Arizona, intended to stop online discrimination on political grounds. I have probably missed some, and more will be offered soon. Here in Minnesota, I believe a bill will be introduced in the state Senate sometime next week. When that happens, I will publish it here.

My organization has been participating for some time in a group called the Free Speech Alliance, which was founded by the Media Research Center. Representatives of 52 organizations, including a couple from foreign countries, attended an FSA zoom last week. The subject of the call was how to fight back against Big Tech suppression of conservative views. My view that our most effective approach is to work through state legislation is, I think, becoming pretty universal. Watch for much more along these lines in the weeks to come.

