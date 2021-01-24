https://www.oann.com/kelli-ward-reelected-as-ariz-gop-chairwoman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kelli-ward-reelected-as-ariz-gop-chairwoman

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Kelli Ward was reelected to serve as GOP chairwoman in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, setting her up for her second term.

Today’s @AZGOP will move forward to keep Arizona Great with momentum. Congrats to Arizona’s very own fighter @kelliwardaz on re-election.🇺🇸 The best is yet to come! 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/NWo6PHKwEh — Nathan Jackson (@GOPNateJackson) January 24, 2021

“It’s important for Arizona’s future that our state Republican party remains strong, remains competent and accountable to the grassroots,” Ward stated.

She faced off against three challengers and in the second round of voting, clenched her victory with 51.5 percent of the vote. In an address to the crowd, Ward emphasized the need to elect “America first Republicans” in the state, rather than continue following politics of the past.

She went on to share a recorded phone message from President Trump, giving her his complete and total endorsement.

It is such an honor to have President Donald Trump’s total & complete endorsement as I run for re-election as @AZGOP Chairwoman! 🇺🇸#Humbled #Blessed #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/y8U2ZcepjL — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 23, 2021

“She is a terrific person, she is a person I know, you’ll never find anybody more dedicated to every aspect of what we’re all dedicated to, and so I give her my complete and total endorsement,” President Trump stated. “Whether it’s the 2nd Amendment or so many other things that she’s for, and very very heavy on our military, election integrity, all of the things that we want, that’s Kelli Ward and nobody will out work her.”

Ward prides herself as a doctor, a mother, a military wife and a former member of the Arizona state Senate. She was also among several Republicans fighting for election integrity alongside President Trump.

“Now is the time of decision, we can either return to business as usual, something the Democrats and the old wing of the Republican party would love to see happen, or, we can ensure that the leaders we elect work for the people, and not the other way around,” Ward said.

It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as Chairwoman of the @AZGOP for the past two years. Tonight, I am announcing my run for a second term to build on the successes of 2020, advance the fight for election integrity, and KEEP ARIZONA RED for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/E5VGzD1xUM — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 6, 2021

At the end of the night, Ward and one of her challengers, Sergio Arellano, called for party unity.

