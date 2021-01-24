https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kelli-ward-wins-in-arizona-check-out-trumps-endorsement/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
It is such an honor to have President Donald Trump’s total & complete endorsement as I run for re-election as @AZGOP Chairwoman! 🇺🇸#Humbled #Blessed #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/y8U2ZcepjL
— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 23, 2021
Listen to the endorsement from President Trump.
Republican party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward also won re-election for the chair seat. Ward was defending her seat against Sergio Arellano, Bob Lettieri, and Ann Niemann. It came down to a 2nd ballot between Ward and Arellano, with Ward winning the chair 51.5% to 48.5% over Arellano, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: Chairwoman @kelliwardaz wins re-election as @AZGOP chairwoman. Thank you to all of the candidates who threw their hat into the ring! #AZGOPMeeting
— Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 23, 2021