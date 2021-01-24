https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kelli-ward-wins-in-arizona-check-out-trumps-endorsement/

Posted by Kane on January 24, 2021 1:48 am

Listen to the endorsement from President Trump.

Republican party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward also won re-election for the chair seat. Ward was defending her seat against Sergio Arellano, Bob Lettieri, and Ann Niemann. It came down to a 2nd ballot between Ward and Arellano, with Ward winning the chair 51.5% to 48.5% over Arellano, according to multiple reports.

