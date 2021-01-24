https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/liz-cheney-to-matt-gaetz-in-wyoming-the-men-dont-wear-makeup/

Rep. Matt Gaetz is headed to Wyoming next week prompting some to ask if he wants Liz Cheney’s job as the No. 3 Republican in the House:

Why is Matt Gaetz going to Wyoming this week? To host an event denouncing Liz Cheney in her own state. A GOP Congressman traveling out west to campaign against the #3 person in the House from his own party. Why? He wants her job. The GOP civil war continues. pic.twitter.com/Tb6nFDAIUX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2021

Gaetz responded that he’s not seeking her job or any GOP leadership position, but “Wyoming can do better” than Rep. Cheney

I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better. https://t.co/6tQc3ZT54X — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 23, 2021

He’s also asking Republicans to call their member of Congress to demand her removal from leadership:

Call your member of Congress. Ask them if they’re one of the people joining @Jim_Jordan, @RepAndyBiggsAZ and others in calling for the removal of @RepLizCheney as conference chair. We can’t have leaders who would rather let America decline than embrace the America First agenda. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 23, 2021

And as for Rep. Cheney facing a primary challenge, Rep. Gaetz brought up that she supported a primary challenge to Rep. Thomas Massie:

Truth here from Rep. Kinzinger. I thought Liz should have departed after backing the primary opponent of @RepThomasMassie. Instead, she told us we are all clear to campaign against one another in primaries. So that’s what may happen. I don’t find it intimidating at all. https://t.co/4K4m3JAS4R — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 25, 2021

But Rep. Cheney is none too pleased with his visit or rhetoric. Her spokesman told the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up”:

“Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”@Liz_Cheney pushes back after her GOP colleagues call for her removal.

https://t.co/P58eQEO0Xn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 25, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger added, “He literally does carry a beauty bag”:

He literally does carry a beauty bag — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 24, 2021

It does look like she’s in trouble:

“According to CBS News, more than 115 of the 211 House Republicans support Cheney’s removal…”https://t.co/zAkmPTbtvb — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 24, 2021

And she’s not doing herself any favors:

Liz Cheney not exactly helping herself here. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 25, 2021

***

