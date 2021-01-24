https://www.oann.com/man-turns-recycled-skateboards-into-new-products/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=man-turns-recycled-skateboards-into-new-products

A skateboarder takes his skills elsewhere and turns broken boards into brand new products in Russia.

From rings to cutting boards to home decor, 29-year-old Artyom Shitikov can do it all. The designer said he’s always had a passion for the sport and wanted to make it part of his lifestyle.

“I have always skated and I wanted this to be my lifestyle,” Shitikov said. “It was too late to become a professional skateboarder, but I have always liked to do work with my hands.”

Shitikov registered his brand, ‘Revived Skateboards,’ back in 2018. He said all of his skills are self-taught from watching videos online. He also said skaters from all across Russia have sent over more than 200 boards.

“In the beginning, I thought these will be guys who skate, fans of extreme sports, skateboarders, snowboarders, but it turned out that our main clients are ordinary people that have nothing to do with skating,” Shitikov said. “But who are interested in the very fact of recycling.”

The young innovator said skaters are often unwilling to toss out their old boards and many see ‘Revived Skateboards’ as a great alternative.

