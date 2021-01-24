https://www.oann.com/megyn-kelly-slams-cnn-says-outlet-partly-responsible-for-incident-in-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=megyn-kelly-slams-cnn-says-outlet-partly-responsible-for-incident-in-capitol

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA – OCTOBER 02: Megyn Kelly spoke onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Former conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly said CNN is partially to blame for the Capitol riots earlier this month.

In an interview on Saturday, the journalist said the biased way CNN reported on President Trump made the public lose trust in their coverage. She added the left-leaning station “just couldn’t check their own personal feelings” about President Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A large group of protesters stood on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Kelly suggested part of the reason violence happened at the Capitol is because Americans don’t know where to turn for truthful information and reporting.

“They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him,” Kelly stated. “Part of the reason we saw what happened on the Capitol two weeks ago was because there’s been a complete lack of trust in the media.”

Kelly also mentioned CNN spent years proving they have a bias against President Trump.

