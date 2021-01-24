https://www.oann.com/megyn-kelly-slams-cnn-says-outlet-partly-responsible-for-incident-in-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=megyn-kelly-slams-cnn-says-outlet-partly-responsible-for-incident-in-capitol

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Former conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly said CNN is partially to blame for the Capitol riots earlier this month.

In an interview on Saturday, the journalist said the biased way CNN reported on President Trump made the public lose trust in their coverage. She added the left-leaning station “just couldn’t check their own personal feelings” about President Trump.

Kelly suggested part of the reason violence happened at the Capitol is because Americans don’t know where to turn for truthful information and reporting.

“They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him,” Kelly stated. “Part of the reason we saw what happened on the Capitol two weeks ago was because there’s been a complete lack of trust in the media.”

The Capitol riots are wrong. But the Trump critics using this as proof that every criticism they’ve ever lobbed at Trump/his supporters has been validated is absurd. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 6, 2021

Kelly also mentioned CNN spent years proving they have a bias against President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

